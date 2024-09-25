

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike's senior executive Adam Meyers appeared before a US congressional committee to address the mass IT outage that occurred in July.



The incident disabled millions of PCs, significantly affecting numerous organizations including hospitals and airports across the world.



The senior vice-president for counter-adversary operations stated in the testimony that, 'I am here today because, just over two months ago, on July 19, we let our customers down . On behalf of everyone at CrowdStrike, I want to apologize.'



Meyers assured the committee that the company is 'determined to prevent it from happening again'.



He outlined the company's changes to prevent a similar event, including no longer rolling out the software updates globally to all customers at once. CrowdStrike will now allow customers to select when they receive their updates, enabling them to delay and be part of second or third rounds.



During the 90-minute hearing, the lawmakers also discussed broader issues, including the role of artificial intelligence and its impact on cybersecurity, the large-scale impact of cyber events on national security, and various technical concerns.



