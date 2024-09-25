

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has reported that 34 dairy farms in the Central Valley have confirmed cases of the highly pathogenic H5-N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, among their herds.



A CDFA representative has indicated that ongoing testing suggests that more infections are likely to be reported soon. All affected farms have been placed under quarantine, while those not impacted are actively investigating and implementing biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus across the state.



Anja Raudabaugh, CEO of Western United Dairies, has stated that farmers are deeply concerned about the situation and feel that it is not yet fully under control. The dairy industry is hopeful for the development of a vaccine specifically for cows that would also meet trade regulations.



Although the risk to humans remains low, experts have expressed concerns that the prolonged presence of the virus on dairy farms could potentially allow it to combine with human viruses, increasing the potential threat to public health.



The impact of the disease on milk production is currently unknown, but Raudabaugh has reassured that it will not lead to price increases, noting that dairy products often serve as loss leaders in grocery stores. California leads the nation in milk production, with 1.7 million dairy cows generating 3.37 billion pounds of milk in August, accounting for nearly 19% of the national output for that month, as reported by the USDA.



The bird flu was first detected in dairy cattle in late March, causing symptoms such as fever, reduced appetite, and significant drops in milk production, though most cows recover in about two weeks. While there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, experts caution that inadequate testing may be hiding further spread. As the virus infects different mammalian species, it may adapt to humans, heightening concerns about its potential for a pandemic.



California ranks second among states affected, following Colorado, which has 64 infected herds. Idaho and Michigan follow with 32 and 29 herds, respectively.



