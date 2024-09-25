

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the journal Advanced Materials discusses a groundbreaking nasal spray developed by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a part of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. This nasal spray, known as Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray (PCANS), has shown promising potential in protecting against a wide range of viral and bacterial respiratory infections.



The team behind this innovative nasal spray believes that it could have a long-lasting and safe impact, significantly reducing respiratory diseases and bolstering public health defenses against emerging threats if proven effective in humans.



The formulation of PCANS, derived from ingredients listed in the FDA's Inactive Ingredient Database and those generally recognized as safe, is designed to combat pathogens through three key mechanisms.



Firstly, it forms a gel-like matrix that captures respiratory droplets. Secondly, it immobilizes pathogens, and finally, it neutralizes them to prevent infection. Preclinical research has demonstrated the efficacy of the PCANS nasal spray in preventing infection from the highly dangerous PR8 strain of influenza, even at 25 times its lethal dose.



Notably, in mice treated with the PCANS nasal spray, virus levels in the lungs decreased by over 99.99%, while maintaining normal levels of inflammatory cells and cytokines, indicating effective protection against infection. This remarkable capacity to inactivate a wide range of pathogens, including the deadly PR8 influenza virus, underscores the effectiveness of the PCANS nasal spray.



While human trials for PCANS are yet to be conducted, the study provides a strong foundation for future research to explore the full potential of this nasal spray. Additionally, the research team is investigating whether PCANS could also be effective against allergens, potentially opening up new treatment options for allergies.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News