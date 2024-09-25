

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British Journal of Ophthalmology recently published a study highlighting a concerning rise in myopia among children, with one in three now being affected by this condition.



Myopia, also known as short-sightedness, is becoming a growing global health issue, and predictions suggest that millions more children will be impacted by 2050.



This new research, conducted by Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China, offers updated projections across six continents to assess the severity of the issue.



The study encompassed 311 research studies involving over 5.4 million participants from 50 countries. The data revealed the highest rates of myopia in Asia, with 85% of children in Japan and 73% in South Korea affected.



Furthermore, more than 40% of children in China and Russia are short-sighted. In contrast, Paraguay and Uganda report some of the lowest rates at around 1%, while the UK, Ireland, and the United States average about 15%.



The researchers highlighted the correlation between rapid economic growth in East and South Asia and the significant increase in myopia cases.



This trend was particularly pronounced among young children in the region. The study also found a link between the duration of education and myopia, suggesting that early formal education in some East Asian countries might contribute to this issue.



Conversely, African populations tend to have lower myopia rates, which may be related to lower literacy levels and a later initiation of formal education, typically starting between ages 6 and 8.



Looking ahead, the study forecasts a 9% increase in global myopia prevalence from 2023 to 2050, with a higher incidence expected in adolescents aged 13 to 19 compared to children aged 6 to 12. By 2050, it is anticipated that over half of adolescents and more than a quarter of younger children in these age groups will be myopic.



The researchers also acknowledged limitations in their findings, including variations in study quality and differences in research design and methodology among the studies analyzed.



