

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has released a new advanced voice mode feature exclusively for premium members of its popular chatbot ChatGPT.



'Advanced Voice is rolling out to all Plus and Team users in the ChatGPT app over the course of the week,' according to the company's post on X/Twitter.



OpenAI further clarified that the rollout is not happening in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein yet, possibly due to their regulations.



The feature was launched in July for select Plus subscribers. Since then, the AI company has added features such as 'Custom Instructions, Memory, five new voices, and improved accents', and also made some changes in conversational speed.



The new feature was initially introduced in May with a voice called Sky which was similar to that of Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 movie 'Her.' The incident landed the company in legal dispute with the actress for using her voice without permission.



