Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Financing"). In the first tranche the Company raised proceeds of $258,500 through the sale of 5,171,000 Units. In the second tranche the Company accepted subscriptions for 1,880,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $94,000. The Company paid finders fees on the second tranche to a qualified finder of $1,500 cash and issued 30,000 broker warrants, which are on the same same terms as the warrants forming part of the Units.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.07 for a period of 30 months from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements.

Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until January 26, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com..

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Boron One Holdings Inc. Canada Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture:BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin:EKV nfo@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTCBB:ERVFF

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

