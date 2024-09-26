

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share.



In addition, Guardian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.20 million additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 26, 2024, under the symbol 'GRDN.' The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2024.



