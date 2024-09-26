Tesla's stock surged 4.93% to $250, driven by divergent analyst forecasts for third-quarter deliveries. Barclays projects an optimistic 470,000 vehicles, surpassing the consensus estimate of 460,000 held by Goldman Sachs. This discrepancy reflects ongoing debates about Tesla's market position. The electric vehicle giant plans to introduce its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Europe and China by early 2025, potentially reinforcing its leadership in autonomous driving. However, the company faces regulatory hurdles in Europe, where strict requirements necessitate comprehensive approval for FSD implementation.

Technological Advancements Amid Market Uncertainty

Tesla continues to innovate, with FSD software version 12.5.2 promising enhanced driving safety. The anticipated version 13, expected in October 2024, aims to offer a sixfold improvement in autonomous driving capabilities. Despite these advancements, market uncertainty persists, as evidenced by the wide range of analyst recommendations and price targets. The upcoming Q3 delivery numbers, expected in early October, will be crucial in assessing the automaker's performance and could significantly impact stock prices. As Tesla navigates technological progress and regulatory challenges, its stock remains a topic of intense market speculation.

