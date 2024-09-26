

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charlotte, North Carolina -based Truly Good Foods is recalling its 3.25-ounce packages of Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups citing the presence of undeclared almonds and cashews, known allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recalled product is packaged in a clear plastic container with a green label, UPC 0 94184 00439 8 and a Best Before date of 04/16/25. The impacted product was distributed to distribution centers in FL, GA, MD and TX and retail locations in: DC, FL, IL, MN, NC, SC, TN, and VA from 8/23/2024 - 09/19/2024.



The recall was initiated after a customer noticed an incorrect cup. The firm discovered that the tree nut-containing product was distributed in mislabeled packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds and cashews.



The agency noted that the product inside the cup could be Healthy Trails Mix which contains raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cashews.



People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product so far.



As per the company's investigation, the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.



Customers who have purchased 3.25-ounce packages of the Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups with Best Before 041625 are urged to dispose of the product and can submit for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based HP Hood last week called back five SKUs of 96 oz containers of LACTAID Milk as it may contain trace amounts of undeclared almond.



Flagstone Foods, LLC in mid-August called back one lot of 6.5oz Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnut citing the presence of undeclared Peanuts, Almonds and Pecans, known allergens.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News