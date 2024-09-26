Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a partnership until the end of 2026 with Groupe Piscines Magiline, designer and manufacturer of swimming pools.

Piscines Magiline, a leading player in the pool construction industry, is established in France and in 26 countries through nearly 160 distributors. Based in Troyes with a 10,000 sq.m. industrial site, the company is renowned for its patented, eco-friendly solutions. Piscines Magiline stands out with a strong promise to its customers: a smart, sustainable, low-consumption swimming pool. As a member of the Coq Vert community, a collective dedicated to ecological transition, the company has been actively committed to this cause for several years.

This partnership, running until 2026, aims to co-promote Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements throughout Piscines Magiline's extensive international network of distributors, partners and pool formwork builders. The collaboration supports the construction of eco-friendly pools, and is fully in line with the Group's CSR approach, which has been in its DNA since its creation. With the launch of an ambitious plan in 2021, the Group aims to integrate sustainability across its entire value chain, from eco-design to pool construction.

Continuing the expansion of Hoffmann Green's activities in various sectors, including renewable energies and outdoor fitting, this new partnership contract enables the company to further diversify its activities and actively contribute to the decarbonization of the swimming pool construction industry.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "The signing of this partnership with Groupe Piscines Magiline reflects our ongoing strategy to diversify our activities against the current trend of a depressed new housing market. We are honored to support a key player in the pool construction industry as they implement their development strategy towards carbon neutrality."

Hervé Ricard, Président Directeur Général du groupe Piscine MAGILINE, added: « Piscines Magiline places CSR at the core of its corporate project, focusing on technologies that drive sustainability and reduce resource consumption. The use of low-carbon concrete, manufactured using Hoffmann Green cement, is fully in line with this approach. By adopting Hoffmann Green's solutions, we can significantly lower the carbon footprint of our structures while preserving their high quality. Our ambition is to expand our network of distributors across France to offer these eco-friendly solutions. »

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States. For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GROUPE PISCINES MAGILINE

Founded in 1994, Piscines Magiline has rapidly established itself as a major player in in-ground pool construction and renovation, both in France and internationally, with a presence in 26 countries. The company has a solid capacity for growth in a booming market, thanks to its high-performance industrial facilities based in Troyes and an exclusive technological concept protected by 87 patents. Piscines Magiline also stands out for its commitment to quality, attested to by the Origine France Garantie label, a unique certification in this market. The company's extensive offering encompasses construction, renovation, maintenance, equipment, shelters and spas.

Piscines Magiline's future challenges are ambitious and stimulating: to assert its vision of a new-generation pool intelligent, automatic, connected and ecological while resolutely committing itself to a CSR approach. The company is also developing new services to better meet the needs of its customers. Piscine Magiline has a network of 160 dealers with diverse profiles.

