Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of a multi-year strategic partnership with GBMP Bâtiment, a leading general construction company in Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie.

GBMP Bâtiment is part of the GB Group, a long-standing player in the construction and development sector renowned for the diversity of its activities: structural work, roofing, waterproofing, timber framing, electrical work, locksmithing, metalwork, interior design, asbestos removal, deconstruction, property development, waste treatment and recovery. Specialising in all types of construction work, the design and delivery of turnkey projects, structural work (housing, industrial, functional and commercial buildings), renovation and maintenance, GBMP Bâtiment delivered 40 projects in 2024, confirming its role as a leading builder in Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie.

Committed to social and environmental responsibility, ISO 26000 CSR certified, ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 QSE certified and a member of the ETHIBAT network, GBMP Bâtiment naturally turned to Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements to combine environmental performance with technical quality in its construction projects. This partnership enables it to increasingly integrate these low-carbon solutions into its future projects.

This new agreement is fully in line with Hoffmann Green's strategy, extending its territorial coverage, accelerating the distribution of its 0% clinker cements and strengthening its contribution to the decarbonisation of the construction sector in the south of France. This partnership once again demonstrates the growing appeal of its innovative solutions to building industry players seeking to combine environmental performance and technical excellence.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The signing of this partnership with GBMP Bâtiment is strategic for Hoffmann Green. It extends our presence in a dynamic and committed region such as Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie, while strengthening our network of partners, which has been driving the strong commercial dynamics since the beginning of 2025."

Pierre Gatimel, CEO of GBMP Bâtiment and Group GB, added: "As a company committed to responsible construction, we have found in Hoffmann Green a partner that shares our ambitions thanks to its innovative 0% clinker cement solutions. This partnership reflects our desire to build sustainable structures using new-generation, environmentally friendly materials without compromising on technical quality."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GBMP Bâtiment

Founded in 1998 by Bernard Gatimel, GBMP Bâtiment is the founding company of the GB Group. Thanks to the diversity and strength of its expertise in the construction industry, it has established itself as a 'trusted builder' in Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie region, where it is now one of the leading players in the sector.

GBMP Bâtiment specialises in general contracting, the design and implementation of turnkey projects, structural work (housing, industrial, functional and tertiary buildings), renovation, TCE management and coordination, the global energy performance market, local works, maintenance and VRD services.

As part of the GB Group, GBMP benefits from a wide range of complementary expertise: structural work, all types of building work, fitting out, roofing, waterproofing, timber framing, electrical work, HVAC, locksmithing, metalwork, asbestos removal, deconstruction, property development, project management, waste treatment and recovery. This versatility enables it to work effectively on complex and ambitious projects.

For more information: https://groupe-gb.fr/gbmp/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250619473596/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr