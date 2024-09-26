

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) defined financial targets for 2025 to 2028 and updated its dividend policy accordingly. EBITDA before special items is expected to be 10 billion euros to 12 billion euros in 2028 in mid to upcycle conditions. The cumulative free cash flow for 2025 to 2028 is expected to be more than 12 billion euros.



In the mid-term, the company is committed to keeping the overall distribution to shareholders on the level of the last years through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. BASF plans to distribute at least 12 billion euros to shareholders from 2025 to 2028. The company will pay a dividend of at least 2.25 euros per share or around 2 billion euros, each year.



Also, BASF has defined portfolio roles for its businesses and distinguished between core and standalone businesses. The Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions and Nutrition & Care segments are the core businesses. The Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions, Battery Materials, Coatings and Agricultural Solutions are the standalone businesses. BASF will focus on strengthening and profitably growing its core businesses.



BASF is preparing a divestment process for its decorative paints business in Brazil. In 2024, the company expects to receive a total cash inflow of approximately 2 billion euros from its exit from the oil and gas business.



