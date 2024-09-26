

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, said that it has recorded a further progress in the first half.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company expects to deliver good organic constant currency revenue growth, supported by Group order intake in the year to date.



The Group expects its first-half adjusted EBIT margin to be modestly higher than last year.



Looking ahead, Halma, said: 'Our guidance for the full year to March 2025, for good organic constant currency revenue growth and an Adjusted EBIT margin of around 21%, remains unchanged from that given in our full year 2024 results announcement in June3.'



Halma is scheduled to release its first-half earnings report on November 21.



