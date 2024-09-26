

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO issued a trading update, relating to the period to 31 August 2024. The Group reported that 58 million pounds of new headline rent were signed so far in 2024, ahead of the equivalent period last year.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said: 'Our business is performing well as we head into the final months of the year. We are seeing liquidity return to investment markets and we continue to identify attractive opportunities to deploy capital both through asset acquisitions and into our profitable development pipeline, utilising our exceptional land bank.'



