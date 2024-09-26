

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders PLC (SDRC.L), a British asset management company, Thursday said it named Meagen Burnett as chief financial officer effective January 1, 2025.



Previous finance chief Richard Oldfield was appointed as group chief executive earlier this month succeeding Peter Harrison, who had expressed his intention to retire in April this year. Oldfield will formally take charge on November 8.



Burnett, who joined Schroders in January 2023 as chief operating officer, will act as interim CFO from 8 November, until she formally assumes office on January 1.



The company said Johanna Kyrklund, chief investment officer, will join the Board.



