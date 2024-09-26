

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Thursday that it has secured a 108.8 MW order from Sia Laflora Energy, a subsidiary of peat extractor and processor, Laflora, for the supply and installation of 16 N175/6.X turbines.



Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



The contract for the project also includes a Premium Plus Service contract for the turbines for a 35-year period. The order is the first in Latvia for Nordex.



The 108.8 MW wind farm project, Laflora is located in the southwest of Riga.



Nordex will install the N175/6.X turbines on hybrid towers developed in-house with hub heights of 179 meters and will deliver the machines in the company's available cold climate version.



The Laflora wind farm which Latvian wind energy company Windy, Ltd. developed on behalf of Laflora.



The state-owned Latvenergo Group has acquired Laflora project, which will enable the company to start wind power generation in the summer of 2026.



