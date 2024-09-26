Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara Plc (CSN): Steady as she goes!



26-Sep-2024 / 08:15 GMT/BST

Chesnara has announced its 1H'24 results. The main features were positive equity market returns, offset to some extent by further adverse lapse experience. Economic Value profit of £20.2m was behind the 1H'23 result of £32.6m (excl. acquisitions). Economic Value saw a small decline to £508m, from £525m at the year-end, with the dividend payment and forex losses offsetting the earnings. Cash generation was solid, with base cash of £19.6m and commercial cash generation of £29.2m. The interim dividend, as expected, was increased by 3% to 8.61p. This will be the 20th consecutive year of dividend increases.

