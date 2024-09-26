Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853676 | ISIN: JP3592200004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
18.12.23
11:28 Uhr
29,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 11:48 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unwind in Your Home Sanctuary with Toshiba TV

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Mental Health Day on October 10, Toshiba TV presents a series of next-gen televisions designed to transform any living space into a serene oasis of calm and relaxation. The top visual and audio features of Toshiba TV models X9900, Z870, and Z670 elevate every viewing experience, creating a peaceful home sanctuary from the stresses of daily life.


Craft a Peace of Mind at Home with Toshiba TV

Transform your home into a sanctuary and craft your peace of mind with the Toshiba's Z870 TV. Imagine walking to the soft glow of your living room, while your Toshiba TV streams a calming orchestra playlist to set a peaceful tone. As you settle into your cozy chair, the music enhanced by REGZA 2.1.2 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos system envelops you, making it feel like you're surrounded by your favourite musicians.

For those seeking a more enchanting audio experience, the Toshiba X9900 is equipped by powerful REGZA Power Audio Extreme, combining the "ZR 5.1.2 surround"and "Tru Bass Processor" technology, that deliver truly cinematic sounds, ideal for transforming your living room into a home theater. Whether you're working on a morning workout or enjoying a nighttime unwind, Toshiba TV's smart capabilities allow you to seamlessly navigate content, where you can enjoy the melodious performance of your favorite notes.

Gateway to Mental Wellness Programs

Toshiba TV's go beyond just providing a relaxing viewing experience-they also serve as gateways to a world of mental health resources. With built-in smart capabilities and seamless integration with platforms, you can easily access a vast library of guided meditations, nature documentaries, and other wellness-focused programs. This global streaming capability of Toshiba TV series not only enhances your viewing experience but also elevates your path to mental wellness, creating a peaceful sanctuary in your home.

Embrace a Nature Escape through Immersive Home Entertainment

Join us for an escape with the Toshiba Z670, designed to enhance your relaxation or meditation experience. With its stunning 4K picture quality, the Z670 beautifully displays tranquil nature scenes or guided meditation videos, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in the moment. The advanced LED backlighting ensures that every detail is vibrant yet soothing. As you breathe deeply and focus on your inner peace, the Dolby Atmos audio plays soothing sounds like gentle sea breezes, birds chirping, or the rustle of leaves, enhancing your mindfulness practice.

Toshiba is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers by providing technology that prioritizes well-being. Join us in celebrating Mental Health Day with the home entertainment experience that nurtures tranquillity and relaxation.

For more information please visit: @Toshiba TV Global

About Toshiba TV:

With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

Toshiba TV Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516387/image_5030810_27697864.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382469/Toshiba_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unwind-in-your-home-sanctuary-with-toshiba-tv-302259771.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.