

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom major Orange S.A. (ORAN) announced Wednesday that Orange Business has partnered with Toshiba Europe, affiliated to Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp., to launch the first quantum-safe networking service, Orange Quantum Defender, in Paris, France.



Orange Business, the enterprise unit of the Orange Group, is a network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business.



Orange said its Quantum Defender uses Toshiba's Quantum Safe Networking technology, which combines Quantum Key Distribution or QKD with Post Quantum Cryptography or PQC for defence in depth. The service is now commercially available in the greater Paris area.



Orange Quantum Defender is provided over the existing Orange commercial fibre network in Paris using Toshiba's QKD technology. With the combination of QKD and PQC, organisations can benefit from a multi-layered security approach, providing the most secure network possible.



Aliette Mousnier-Lompr, CEO, Orange Business, said, 'We are thrilled to launch Orange Quantum Defender - a first-of-its kind service in France. This is a significant step in the Orange multi-layer quantum-safe networking strategy, as we help our enterprise customers respond to the growing and evolving security threats from quantum computing. Built on the robust technology by Toshiba, we are not just protecting sensitive data today; we are prepared and ready to partner with our customers for a secure and resilient future.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News