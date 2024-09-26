Anzeige
NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solution's SFD Technology Named Finalist at The 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has been named a finalist for Best Exploration Technology at the 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards. The awards spotlight excellence and innovation in the energy sector, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Houston, Texas, on October 9, 2024.

Bruce G. Wilcox, CEO of NXT, stated "We are pleased that NXT Energy Solutions and our Stress Field Detection (SFD®) exploration technology has been recognized as a finalist for Best Exploration Technology at the coveted Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards. This is NXT's second consecutive year being named a finalist for this award, and we look forward to attending the gala ceremony in Houston."

The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards - a combination of the respected World Oil Awards, Hydrocarbon Processing Awards, Petroleum Economist Awards and Pipeline & Gas Journal Awards - recognize and celebrate cutting-edge technological developments and exceptional leadership in the energy industry.

For more information on the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards, please click the link: https://e2awards.com/

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn

Michael Baker

Vice President of Finance & CFO

Investor Relations

302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 206 0805

+1 403 264 7020

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
