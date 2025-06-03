Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RAG9 | ISIN: CA62948Q1072 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Berlin
03.07.24 | 08:08
0,171 Euro
-5,00 % -0,009
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 23:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2025.

Shareholders approved the following:

  • Election of Directors: Eight directors of the Company were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

  • Appointment of Auditors: MNP LLP were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

  • Unallocated Options Resolution. The resolution to approve the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was passed.

  • Deferred Share Unit Plan Resolution. The resolution for the approval the Deferred Share Unit Plan and the unallocated entitlements issuable thereunder was passed.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 17, 2025 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld/ Against

% of Votes Withheld/ Against

Election of the following Directors:

Peter Mork

48,639,731

99.18%

400,364

0.82%

Theodore Patsellis

49,038,811

100.00%

1,284

0.00%

Charles Selby

49,038,811

100.00%

1,284

0.00%

Gerry Sheehan

49,012,011

99.94%

28,084

0.06%

Jeffrey Tilson

49,039,095

100.00%

1,000

0.00%

Thomas E. Valentine

48,612,091

99.13%

428,004

0.87%

Bruce G. Wilcox

48,640,015

99.18%

400,080

0.82%

Eugene Woychyshyn

48,639,731

99.18%

400,364

0.82%

Appointment of Auditors

52,950,077

100.00%

1,100

0.00%

Unallocated Options Resolution

48,507,855

98.91%

532,240

1.09%

Deferred Share Unit Plan Resolution

48,507,855

98.91%

532,240

1.09%

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Michael Baker

Investor Relations

302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 264 7020

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nxt-energy-solutions-inc.-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1035197

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.