NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2025.

Shareholders approved the following:

Election of Directors : Eight directors of the Company were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors : MNP LLP were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Unallocated Options Resolution. The resolution to approve the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was passed.

Deferred Share Unit Plan Resolution. The resolution for the approval the Deferred Share Unit Plan and the unallocated entitlements issuable thereunder was passed.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 17, 2025 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld/ Against % of Votes Withheld/ Against Election of the following Directors: Peter Mork 48,639,731 99.18% 400,364 0.82% Theodore Patsellis 49,038,811 100.00% 1,284 0.00% Charles Selby 49,038,811 100.00% 1,284 0.00% Gerry Sheehan 49,012,011 99.94% 28,084 0.06% Jeffrey Tilson 49,039,095 100.00% 1,000 0.00% Thomas E. Valentine 48,612,091 99.13% 428,004 0.87% Bruce G. Wilcox 48,640,015 99.18% 400,080 0.82% Eugene Woychyshyn 48,639,731 99.18% 400,364 0.82% Appointment of Auditors 52,950,077 100.00% 1,100 0.00% Unallocated Options Resolution 48,507,855 98.91% 532,240 1.09% Deferred Share Unit Plan Resolution 48,507,855 98.91% 532,240 1.09%

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

