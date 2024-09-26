

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains broadly positive as markets expect the Fed to continue its monetary easing plans. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday as well as the PCE-based inflation data due on Friday however capped gains.



The CME Group's closely monitored FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders now places a 61-percent chance of a half-point cut and a 39-percent probability of a quarter-point easing by the Federal Reserve in the next review in November.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian markets finished trading on a strong positive note.



Dollar Index is hovering near the flatline. Global bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion whereas U.S. bond yields eased further. Crude oil prices slipped as markets evaluated the prospect of Saudi Arabia raising output. Gold touched record highs again, extending gains for the 7th straight day. Most of the top-ranked cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,115.50, up 0.48% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,768.00, up 0.80% Germany's DAX at 19,127.25, up 1.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,280.97, up 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,672.63, up 1.41% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,997.55, up 1.64% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,825.50, up 2.41% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,203.70, up 0.95% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,000.95, up 3.61% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,924.58, up 4.16%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1149, up 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.3369, up 0.34% USD/JPY at 144.57, down 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6874, up 0.77% USD/CAD at 1.3467, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 100.90, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.774%, down 0.29% Germany at 2.1500%, down 1.78% France at 2.955%, down 0.61% U.K. at 4.0365%, up 1.11% Japan at 0.835%, up 0.48%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $71.83, down 1.47%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $68.66, down 1.48%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,693.85, up 0.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,092.65, up 0.64% Ethereum at $2,631.06, up 0.11% BNB at $595.47, down 0.05% Solana at $151.46, up 0.78% XRP at $0.589, up 0.13%.



