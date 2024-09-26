

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to Ukraine to support their fight against Russia's ongoing attacks.



This latest military assistance, provided under Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks, is worth $375 million.



The additional capabilities include air-to-ground weapons; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons.



The package also includes additional munitions and support for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; cluster munitions; armored, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and light tactical vehicles; patrol boats; small arms; and anti-armor capabilities, including, Javelin missiles, TOW (Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided) missiles, and AT-4 (Anti-Tank) rockets; as well as spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.



This is the Biden Administration's sixty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.



Announcing this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Pentagon will deploy the new assistance as quickly as possible to help Ukraine protect its territory and its people.



Ahead of the announcement, President Joe Biden met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.



The White House said Zelenskyy previewed his plan for victory. The two leaders will discuss this plan further during their upcoming bilateral meeting at the White House.



Following their meeting in New York, President Biden convened an event at which the leaders of more than 30 countries agreed to sign a Joint Declaration of Support for the Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine.



