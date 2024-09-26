Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Sets Strategic Directions and Expands Into $303 Billion Pet Health Market, Boosted by Increased Demand For Anti-Aging Innovations

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / STEMTECH CORPORATION, ("STEK") Stemtech Corporation, a pioneer in the health and wellness industry specializing in stem cell nutrition, is excited to announce a strategic realignment of its market focus to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. This move comes alongside a significant expansion into the burgeoning $303 billion pet health care market with the launch of StemPets and a reinforced commitment to leadership in the rapidly growing anti-aging sector.

As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize operations and increase market penetration, Stemtech has concentrated efforts on our fastest-growing markets: the United States, Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, and Taiwan. These markets have shown robust demand for our products and keen interest in our business opportunities, driving us towards becoming cash flow positive.

"Our focus on these key markets allows us to allocate resources more effectively, ensuring that we provide our distributors and customers with the best support and products available," said Charles S. Arnold, CEO of Stemtech. "We are excited about the possibilities this focused approach brings and the impact it will have on our growth trajectory".

In addition to reinforcing its core markets, Stemtech is proud to announce its entry into the pet health care market with the introduction of StemPets. This innovative new line of products is designed to support the health and longevity of pets through advanced stem cell nutrition, tailored specifically for animals. "The launch of StemPets represents a significant milestone for Stemtech as we bring our scientific expertise and innovative approach to a whole new audience," added Mr. Arnold.

Leading the Anti-Aging Revolution with Stem Cell Nutrition Technology since 2005, the global trend towards anti-aging solutions shows a growing demand for products that can naturally enhance health and longevity. Stemtech has been at the forefront of this trend, leading with cutting-edge stem cell technology since 2005. Our flagship product, Stemrelease3, continues to attract global attention for its revolutionary approach to harnessing the body's own stem cells for health and rejuvenation.

Stemtech will be leveraging AI Technology to enhance Customer Interactions. In keeping with efforts to streamline operations, Stemtech is also taking advantage of advancements in AI technology. This strategic integration allows for significant expected improvements such as 24/7 customer support while enhancing the buying experience. "By leveraging AI, we are not only improving our efficiency but also elevating the customer experience, making it more personalized and responsive," said John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech.

As we enhance our presence in our selected markets, we are also preparing to expand into new territories, with Colombia identified as the next frontier. There is substantial interest in both our products and the business opportunity we offer, setting the stage for a significant expansion.

Looking ahead, Stemtech is committed to leading the charge in both the anti-aging and human health and wellness market by the release of your own stem cells naturally into the human body, and now enters the pet market health and wellness sector as well, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with stem cell nutrition. Our products offer more than just health benefits; they empower individuals and their pets to lead healthier, more vibrant lives.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 27, 2024. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

