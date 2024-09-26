

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's and Toys'R'Us announced Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for 2024, including 150 of the most coveted toys for the 'Toys R Us' kid, from brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokmon, LEGO, Bluey & more. The company said, on September 28th, the Hot Toy List experience comes to life within Toys'R'Us shops at select Macy's stores nationwide. Also, Toys'R'Us at Macy's will expand its exclusive brand offerings in the current year.



'This year, we are bringing the 2024 Geoffrey's Hot Toy List to life with in-store experiences that allow our customers to play with and discover the newest and most coveted toys of the holiday season,' said Adie Trento, resident toy expert at Macy's.



