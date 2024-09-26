Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a leading life science firm and licensed cannabis processor, is pleased to announce the permanent appointment of Emma Andrews as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the permanent appointment of Emma Andrews, as the Chief Executive Officer. Andrews has acted as the Company's Interim CEO since Sept 8, 2023, and has been with the company for 6 years, previously as the Director of Marketing.

"Emma has held our long-standing respect and solidified her leadership through this past year as Interim CEO. She has made a lasting impact through her contributions to refining the company's vision, enhancing culture, and continued to deliver record revenue and operate a debt-free and cash-flow positive business. She has our full support for the future," shares Dr. Sherry Boodram, who has been an Independent Director with the Company for the past 5 years.

About Emma Andrews

Emma Andrews helped guide the company's commercial strategy and led the entry into consumer-packaged goods, including the company's re-launch of prohibition-era brand Glacial Gold into the regulated landscape.

Andrews brings a wealth of expertise in consumer-packaged goods, having spent over 10 years leading teams, launching brands, and developing products for the natural health industry. She is a Registered Nutritionist (RHN) and certified in New Product Development (NPDP). Her most notable tenure was with plant-based nutrition company Vega, leading to a $750 mill CAD acquisition by White Wave Foods in 2015.

"I've dedicated my career to health and wellness and am proud to be a pioneer in the Canadian cannabis industry. I feel so aligned with our company's vision to set standards and build a sustainable legacy," shares Andrews. "I've worked closely with the team through major milestones like our RTO, licensing, facility build out, revenue generation, and now scaling up. I am confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value and future growth, and it's a privilege to be at the helm."

As a regular media contributor and guest speaker at industry events, Andrews will be featured next at the sold-out, invite-only CanExec Summit in Toronto, ON, Oct 3-4th 2024, speaking about "Culture as a Form of Equity".

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor and life science firm with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, and High Plains Cannabis.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Emma Andrews, CEO

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

