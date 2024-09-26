

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) announced a strategic partnership with IM Motors, an electric vehicle joint venture formed by Alibaba, SAIC Motor, and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. This collaboration is designed to enhance NaaS's partnerships within the automotive ecosystem and to offer IM Motors customers a wider selection of intelligent, efficient, and convenient charging solutions.



According to the agreement, both companies will improve platform interoperability and enhance the charging experience. Users of IM Motors will be able to access real-time information about NaaS charging stations via their app and in-car maps.



Additionally, NaaS has formed extensive charging service partnerships with leading new energy vehicle manufacturers in China, including BYD, Geely, and Hyundai. Its AI-driven charging services now support over 150 new energy vehicle models.



