

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Virgin Media Inc.(VMED.L, VMED), a British telecom company, revealed on Thursday that its CEO Lutz Schuler has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will take some time to focus on his health.



Subsequently, Patricia Cobian, Virgin Media O2's CFO, will act as CEO in addition to her current role over the next 4 to 8 weeks, with continued support from the Virgin Media O2 Executive Committee, the company said.



