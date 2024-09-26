

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced a new Executive Order directing federal agencies to improve school-based active shooter drills and combat the emerging threats of machine gun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms.



Machine gun conversion devices enable semi-automatic firearms, including easily concealable handguns, to match or exceed the rate of fire of many military machine guns with a single engagement of the trigger - up to 20 bullets in one second.



Unserialized, 3D-printed firearms can be used for illegal purposes such as gun trafficking, unlawful possession by people convicted of felonies or subject to domestic violence restraining orders, or unlawfully engaging in the business of manufacturing or selling firearms.



In this Executive Order, President Biden is establishing an Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force, consisting of leadership from key federal departments and agencies. Biden is directing the Task Force to issue a report within 90 days that includes: an assessment of the threat posed by machine gun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms; an assessment of federal agencies' operational and legal capacities to detect, intercept, and seize machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms; and an inter-agency plan for combating these emerging threats.



Biden is also directing the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Surgeon General, to develop and publish within 110 days, information for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education regarding school-based active shooter drills.



In addition to the Executive Order, the Department of Education is providing schools, school boards, and policymakers with a new tool to promote safe gun storage in their communities.



The Department of Justice announced $135 million in formula awards to 48 states under the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, which provides funding for the implementation of extreme risk protection order, or 'red flag' programs, state crisis intervention court proceedings, and related programs/initiatives.



The Department is also announcing an additional $85 million in funding through the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative.



