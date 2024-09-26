

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed, via voice vote, the promotions of some 6,030 military officers across the Department of Defense to both new ranks and in some cases to new jobs.



'Last night, the Senate confirmed more than 6,000 of our highly qualified military nominees in the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force,' said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing Wednesday.



Less than a year ago, hundreds of similar nominations were held up in the Senate due to a blanket hold on confirmations implemented in February 2023.



'We're very glad that the Senate has confirmed these officers for critical positions during this time and for our national security,' she said.



Among those names submitted to and confirmed by the Senate were Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, who was promoted to general and who will serve as chief of the National Guard Bureau; Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, promoted to admiral, who serve as commander of U.S. Southern Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed, to general, to serve as commander of U.S. Transportation Command; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, to general, to serve as commander of U.S. Forces Korea.



