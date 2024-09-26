

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a new $920 million Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan to Romania.



Romania is a valued U.S. partner and Ally, and this significant loan agreement will further strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, the State Department said. Romania is undertaking a major military modernization program, including purchases of U.S. defense equipment such as Abrams main battle tanks and co-production of ammunition.



Romania is a leader in NATO, working closely with Allies to advance Black Sea security and providing critical assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of a Patriot strategic air defense system and training Ukrainian F-16 pilots.



The U.S. government is providing $60 million in FMF grant funding for the cost of this loan, which will help accelerate Romania's defense modernization by supporting urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States.



