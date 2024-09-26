

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced more than $176 million in funding to support 48 public health partners to strengthen the public health system in the United States.



This funding enables these partners to support state, local, and territorial health departments, tribal organizations, academic, and private sector partners to improve their ability to serve the public and positively impact health outcomes.



Recipients span various sectors, public health specialties, and population groups, bringing diverse expertise needed across public health.



As part of the National Partners Cooperative Agreement, the recipient organizations will receive $176 million in funding for the first year of a 5-year-cycle. This funding will help partners increase the knowledge, skill, and ability of the public health workforce to deliver essential services, improve organizational and systems capacity and capability building to address health priorities, and advance the nation's public health infrastructure and performance.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News