

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony (SYF) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Thursday announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, which will allow the companies to continue and enhance athlete services and experiences.



'Synchrony remains committed to driving athlete loyalty with the DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreRewards Credit Card program,' said Darrell Owens, EVP & CEO, Lifestyle, Synchrony. 'Through enhanced technology capabilities, expanded data and analytics and a superior in-store athlete experience, we aim to ensure that the program continues to be a strong differentiator for DICK'S.'



Synchrony and DICK'S Sporting Goods have a long-standing partnership, and moving forward the companies will maintain their commitment to athletes through the ScoreRewards Credit Card Program by providing the ability to earn rewards 2X faster, exclusive member-only offers and digital account management for their ScoreRewards Credit Card and ScoreRewards Mastercard.



'Our athletes are the center of everything that we do, and with the DICK'S ScoreRewards Credit Card we're able to reward our most loyal athletes with benefits that matter to them,' said Navdeep Gupta, CFO, DICK'S Sporting Goods. 'We're proud of the offering we've put together with Synchrony over the last two decades and are thrilled to build on that success with this continued partnership.'



