

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems has received a $177.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97).



The total value of the previously awarded undefinitized contract award could reach $225.5 million if all options are exercised.



Under the Depot Maintenance Period contract, BAE Systems' San Diego shipyard will dry-dock the 509.5-foot-long ship, perform underwater hull preservation work, enhance the ship's Aegis combat system with the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (Block 3), upgrade the command-and-control systems, and refurbish the living spaces for the ship's 260 crewmembers. The work is expected to begin later this month and will continue into 2026.



'This type of deep-level sustainment work is necessary and critical to maintain the combat effectiveness of the USS Halsey,' said Eric Icke, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair. 'Our San Diego team is ready to conduct the assigned DMP work that will enable the Halsey to move into its next phase of fleet readiness.'



