

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent comprehensive two-year study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, it was revealed that approximately 40% of adults in the United States are affected by obesity.



The study highlighted a slightly higher prevalence of obesity among women compared to men. Particularly concerning is the fact that women aged 40 to 59 exhibit the highest levels of severe obesity, with nearly 15 percent reporting this condition.



The research also shed light on the age-related disparities in obesity, indicating that it is more common among older individuals compared to younger ones.



Additionally, the study emphasized the impact of education levels on obesity rates. It was found that nearly 32% of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher are obese, while about 45% of those with some college education or a high school diploma or less report the same condition.



Severe obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, affects just below 10 percent of the adult population. However, the study noted a concerning 2 percent increase in the age-adjusted prevalence of severe obesity over the past decade.



The implications of obesity are far-reaching, contributing to nearly 200 diseases and significantly raising the risk of serious health issues such as asthma, strokes, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Shockingly, in 2021 alone, it was a contributing factor in 3.7 million deaths.



The study also highlighted that middle-aged adults show the highest rates of obesity, with 46.4% of those aged 40 to 59 affected, compared to 35.5% of individuals aged 20 to 39 and 38.9% of those over 60. Similar patterns were observed for severe obesity. Among adults with only a high school diploma, 44.6% are classified as obese, while the rate decreases to 31.6% for those holding a college degree.



Addressing and preventing obesity requires a multi-faceted approach, as suggested by the CDC. This involves ensuring access to nutritious foods, safe locations for exercise, and stigma-free programs for prevention and treatment, alongside evidence-based healthcare options like medication and surgery.



Karen Hacker, director of the CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, emphasized the complexity of obesity, attributing it to multiple factors including diet, physical activity, sleep, genetics, and some medications. This complexity implies that there is no single solution to the issue, but strategies that tackle the underlying social determinants of health, such as healthcare access, affordable healthy food, and safe exercise environments, are crucial.



