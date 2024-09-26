Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G3
Tradegate
26.09.24
19:57 Uhr
12,650 Euro
+0,070
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,61412,74022:52
12,51612,77622:00
26.09.2024 22:26 Uhr
Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Announces Updated Payment Date for $0.70 Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that as a result of the October 14, 2024 federal holiday the Company's transfer agent will distribute the payment of the supplemental distribution of $0.70 per share of common stock on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The record date for the supplemental distribution remains unchanged.

Common Stock: A supplemental distribution of $0.70 per share of common stock in October 2024 payable per the table below.

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 4, 2024

October 15, 2024

$0.70

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding potential future distributions, earnings and operations of the Company are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on the Company's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

