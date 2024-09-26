Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Announces Updated Payment Date for $0.70 Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that as a result of the October 14, 2024 federal holiday the Company's transfer agent will distribute the payment of the supplemental distribution of $0.70 per share of common stock on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The record date for the supplemental distribution remains unchanged.

