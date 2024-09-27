

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.2 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with forecasts and was down from 2.6 percent in August.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose an annual 2.0 percent - again matching expectations and slowing from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



