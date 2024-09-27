Tesla's stock has shown remarkable strength, climbing from $210 to $257, driven by optimistic analyst forecasts and the anticipation of strong delivery numbers. This upward trajectory reflects growing investor faith in the electric vehicle pioneer's future prospects. Analysts like Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler suggest Tesla might surpass Wall Street expectations with its upcoming quarterly results, further fueling the stock's momentum.

Model Y Upgrade Set for 2025

Tesla plans to introduce two updated versions of its popular Model Y in early 2025. A five-seater variant is slated for the first quarter, followed by a seven-seater model in the fourth quarter, targeting Asian and European markets. These revisions, inspired by the recently updated Model 3, will encompass exterior and interior modifications, as well as enhancements to autonomous driving technology. This strategic move aims to bolster Tesla's competitiveness, particularly in the crucial Chinese market, potentially impacting the company's stock performance in the medium term.

