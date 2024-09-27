

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) said that it agreed to acquire Wake Stone Corporation, a leading pure-play aggregates supplier in the Carolinas.



Tom Hill, Vulcan's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We look forward to welcoming Wake Stone to the Vulcan family. Established in 1970, Wake Stone has successfully built a leading aggregates franchise that shares many of the same values as Vulcan.'



The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



