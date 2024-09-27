Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883541 | ISIN: US9295661071 | Ticker-Symbol: WA9
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:03 Uhr
16,700 Euro
-0,200
-1,18 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70017,10026.09.
16,70017,10026.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STEEL DYNAMICS
STEEL DYNAMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STEEL DYNAMICS INC111,86-0,16 %
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION16,700-1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.