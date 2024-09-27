

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick issued an update on trading for the 26 weeks to 28 September 2024. The Group said trading since the end of the first quarter has been stronger than previously expected. The Group now expects first half performance to be ahead of the same period last year.



Cranswick said its outlook for the current fiscal year ending 29 March 2025 is now expected to be towards the upper end of current market expectations.



The Group said the next scheduled comment on trading will be the interim results announcement on 26 November 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News