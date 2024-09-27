

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) announced Friday a partial disposal of its Family Housing for Service Personnel or FHSP investment, realising around 30 million pounds.



The British investment company noted that the sale price is in line with its June 30 valuation.



INPP's FHSP investments are in the form of mezzanine debt investments secured against seven operational Public-Private Partnerships projects, comprising around 21,800 housing units located across the United States.



The disposal is in line with the firm's stated capital allocation strategy which includes maintaining a targeted programme of divestments.



The company said the sale will allow the proceeds to be reallocated towards its existing share buyback programme as well as its near-term investment commitments.



The FHSP investments that the company continues to hold were valued at around 73 million pounds as of June 30.



