

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - iHuman Inc (IH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB24.66 million, or RMB0.45 per share. This compares with RMB42.07 million, or RMB0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, iHuman Inc reported adjusted earnings of RMB25.47 million or RMB0.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to RMB215.11 million from RMB240.99 million last year.



iHuman Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): RMB24.66 Mln. vs. RMB42.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB0.45 vs. RMB0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB215.11 Mln vs. RMB240.99 Mln last year.



