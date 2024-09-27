Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADY1 | ISIN: SE0007789409 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XB
Stuttgart
27.09.24
08:11 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 09:02 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane provides update from Scientific Advice with US FDA on Xdivane (Opdivo biosimilar candidate)

Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) ("Xbrane" or the "Company") has received scientific advice from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the development of its Opdivo® biosimilar candidate Xdivane. FDA concurs with EMAs previous feedback, finding Xbranes proposed streamlined clinical development plan adequate to support a future Biologics License Application (BLA). Xbranes development plan includes a single clinical trial and reduces the clinical development budget with at least 60%, from approx. €120m to €50m or lower, vs. a traditional approach with separate phase 1 and phase 3 trials.

Xdivane is one out of few Opdivo® biosimilar candidates available for out-licensing on path to enable a launch upon Loss of Exclusivity in US in December 2028. Opdivo® is a so called immune-oncology drug (PD1 inhibitor) used in treatment of different cancers, with sales of approx. 8 billion USD globally in 2023 and expected to grow to 14 billion USD by 2028*.

As communicated on the 12th of August, the Company is seeking acceptance from regulatory authorities for a streamlined clinical development plan and has received positive feedback in this direction from EMA (European Medicines Agency). The Company has now received similarly positive feedback from the FDA in a recent Scientific Advice meeting. FDA concurs with EMAs feedback and find Xbranes proposed streamlined clinical development plan adequate to support a future BLA. Xbranes development plan includes a single clinical trial and reduces the clinical development budget with at least. 60% from approx. €120m to €50m or less, vs. a traditional approach with separate phase 1 and phase 3 trials. The clinical design also limits the number of patients having to be recruited and hence makes it feasible to finalize the trial in time to support submission of a BLA latest Q4 2027.

Given agreement with both EMA and FDA on a feasible clinical development plan, Xbrane now focus the program for a global market and target approval, aiming for launch in time for loss of exclusivity in the US (December 2028). This significantly increases the attractiveness of the program for potential commercialization partners. As previously communicated, Xbrane, supported by a reputable life science advisor, is running an active out-licensing process with multiple interested potential partners with the ambition to conclude the process within coming months.

*) Source: Global Markets

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO
E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Anette Lindqvist, CFO/IR
E: anette.lindqvist@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 26 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-09-27 09:02 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.