Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Interim Report January-March 2025

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Interim Report January-March 2025, is as of today, available on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FIRST QUARTER 2025*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 93.2 m (14.1).

• Other operating income was SEK 8.8 m (5.2).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK 32.6 m (-68.8).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -22.8 m (-76.1), corresponding to 67 percent (86) of total

operating costs.

• The loss for the period was SEK 8.2 m (-97.4).

• Earnings per share was SEK 0.01 (-0.30).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 24.7 m (269.8).

*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING

THE FIRST QUARTER 2025

• In January, the company announced that it had appointed Jane Benyamin as acting Chief Financial Officer, as Anette Lindqvist had left her position.

• In March, the company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell XB003 (a biosimilar candidate for Cimzia®) and parts of its organization to Alvotech for a total consideration of around SEK 275 m and included full assumption of the outstanding convertible bonds, a share of accounts payables directly attributable to XB003 and a cash consideration of about SEK 102 m. The reduction of Xbrane's organization will reduce annual fixed costs by approximately SEK 120 m. Final implementation of the transaction will be subject to approval by Xbrane's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and approval in accordance with the Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) Act (2023:560).

• In March, the company called an EGM, which was held on April 14, 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

• In April, the EGM resolved to approve the Board's proposal of sale of certain assets in the company to Alvotech hf. Alvotech will acquire the assets through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Alvotech Sweden AB, co. reg. no. 559522-0673. The agreement is further subject to approval in accordance with the FDI Act (2023:560).

Web cast

If you wish to participate via audiocast please use the link below. Via the audiocast you are able to ask written questions.

Q1 Report 2025

Teleconference

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Call Access

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 26 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com



This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-08 08:00 CEST.