WKN: A2ADY1 | ISIN: SE0007789409 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XB
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:06
0,016 Euro
+3,21 % +0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Interim Report for January-June 2025

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Interim Report for January-June 2025, is as of today, available on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
SECOND QUARTER 2025*
• Revenue amounted to SEK 39.9 m (52.0).
• Other operating income was SEK 3.1 m (0.8).
• EBITDA amounted to SEK -3.6 m (-1.9).
• R&D costs amounted to SEK -26.3 m (-59.4),
• corresponding to 52 percent (81) of total operating costs •
The profit for the period was SEK 169.6 m (-70.5).
• Earnings per share was SEK 0.11 (-0.05).
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 5.9 m (72.8).

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
FIRST HALF-YEAR 2025*
• Revenue amounted to SEK 133.1 m (66.1).
• Other operating income was SEK 11.9 m (6.1).
• EBITDA amounted to SEK 33.9 m (-70.7).
• R&D costs amounted to SEK -49.2 m (-135.5),
corresponding to 58 percent (84) of total operating costs
• The profit for the period was SEK 177.8 m (-167.9).
• Earnings per share was SEK 0.12 (-0.18).
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 5.9 m (72.8).

*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING
THE SECOND QUARTER 2025**
• In December, Xbrane submitted a renewed marketing authorization application (BLA) for its biosimilar candidate Lucentis® (ranibizumab) to the FDA. The FDA has now announced that October 21 is the BsUFA date (decision date). Any approval can only be obtained after an approved re-inspection of the manufacturing facilities. Both manufacturing facilities addressed the observations identified during the 2024 FDA inspections and submitted additional documentation to the agency.

• In early June, it was announced that the transaction with Alvotech hf and its subsidiary Alvotech Sweden AB regarding the sale of the biosimilar candidate XB003 (Cimzia) and parts of its organization had been completed and that all regulatory conditions had been met. The transaction, which was announced on March 20, 2025, and approved at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on April 14, 2025, involved a total purchase price of around SEK 275 m.

• In June, the Board of Directors decided to carry out a directed issue of 1,043,478,260 shares for around SEK 240 million (the "Directed Issue"). The Issue is subject to approval at an EGM scheduled for July 3, 2025. A number of Swedish and international institutional and strategic investors, including OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited, a family office based in Singapore, Hallberg Management, a Swedish fund manager specialized in healthcare, and the Company's largest shareholder, Ashkan Pouya via his company, have subscribed for shares in the Directed Issue.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER**
• On July 3, the EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's decision from June 10, 2025, to issue a maximum 1,043,478,260 shares. The total increase in the Company's share capital amounts to a maximum of SEK 233,933,281.23. The subscription price for the shares will be SEK 0.23 per share, totaling SEK 239,999,999.8 if all shares are subscribed for.

• The new share issue will raise around SEK 240 m for the Company before issue costs.

Web cast
If you wish to participate via audiocast please use the link below. Via the audiocast you are able to ask written questions.
Q2 Report 2025

Teleconference
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
Call Access

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO
E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR
E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
