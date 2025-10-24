Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Interim Report for January-September 2025

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Interim Report for January-September 2025, is as of today, available on the Company's website, https://xbrane.com/.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

THIRD QUARTER 2025*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 10.1 m (16.2).

• Other operating income was SEK -1.9 m (0.8).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -20.7 m (-20.4).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -9.8 m (-7.8), corresponding to 59 percent (39) of total operating costs.

• The profit for the period was SEK -24.0 m (-45.1).

• Earnings per share was SEK -0.02 (-0.03).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 93.6 m (30.6).

FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 143.3 m (82.3).

• Other operating income was SEK 10.0 m (6.8).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK 8.2 m (-91.1).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -59.0 m (-143.3), corresponding to 58 percent (79) of total operating costs.

• The profit for the period was SEK 153.7 m (-213.0).

• Earnings per share was SEK 0.10 (-0.19).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 93.6 m (30.6).

• On June 2, Xbrane completed its transaction with Alvotech, and in connection with this, a post-tax gain from the disposal of operations amounting to SEK 168.9 m was reported.1)

*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

1) For more information, see page 5.

THE THIRD QUARTER 2025

• On July 3, an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the board's decision on a new share issue. The new share issue raised approximately SEK 240 m before issue costs for the Company.

• On September 10, the Board of Directors called an EGM to decide on amendments to the articles of association, including a decision to merge the Company's shares in a ratio of 1:125, whereby 125 existing shares shall be merged into 1 new share. The total number of shares in the Company will, through the merger, decrease from 2,575,668,555 shares to 20,605,348 shares (rounded down). A decision will be made regarding the adjustment of the limits for the number of shares and the adjustment of the limits for share capital. An EGM will also decide on a reduction of the share capital to cover losses from previous years and a reduction of share capital for allocation to unrestricted equity. Furthermore, an EGM will decide on the authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

• On October 13, an EGM decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's proposal from September 10, 2025, in its entirety.

• On October 17, the Board of Directors and management of Xbrane resolved to strengthen the company's financing in order to meet its working capital requirements. As a proactive measure, Xbrane has therefore secured a loan of SEK 60 million.

• On October 19, Xbrane announced that the company had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA, outlining unresolved observations following the inspection of one of the manufacturing facilities. Xbrane is now awaiting further communication from the FDA in order to plan the next steps together with the contract manufacturer.

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com



