

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has declared emergency in Georgia as Hurricane Helene took the lives of three after devastating Florida and Georgia with fierce winds and flash flooding.



One of the biggest storms to hit the Gulf Coast, with wind gust speeds of 140 mph, the storm is barreling across Georgia towards Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.



The US National Hurricane Center has downgraded Helene to a tropical storm after it weakened.



Two people reportedly died in Georgia while one person was killed under a falling road sign in Florida.



Roads and homes were inundated.



Biden ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Helene in Georgia.



The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the state, according to the White House.



Kevin A. Wallace, Sr. of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News