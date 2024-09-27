

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd. (MPIL) has been fined 91 million euros by the Irish Data Protection Commission for violating the General Data Protection Regulation by improperly storing user passwords.



This penalty stems from an investigation that began in April 2019 after Meta disclosed that it had unintentionally saved some users' passwords in plain text on its internal systems. Earlier this year, the Data Protection Commission shared a draft decision with other relevant authorities in the EU/EEA, and no objections were raised.



According to Graham Doyle, the Data Protection Commission's head of communications, the incident, which occurred in January 2019, impacted 36 million Facebook and Instagram users throughout the European Economic Area, including the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.



Earlier in 2022, the Data Protection Commission had imposed a 265 million euro fine on Meta for a data breach. Meta is currently appealing this fine, and the High Court has postponed the case pending the resolution of a related appeal in the EU courts.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News