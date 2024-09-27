

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.



Biden outlined his decision to surge U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, and his Ukrainian counterpart presented his plan to achieve victory over Russia. The two leaders discussed the diplomatic, economic, and military aspects of Zelensky's plan and tasked their teams to engage in intensive consultations regarding next steps.



In her meeting with Zelensky, the U.S. Vice President expressed her unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine.



The two leaders discussed the latest developments on the battlefield, and ongoing U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.



Harris welcomed continued progress by Ukraine on rule of law reforms and anti-corruption efforts. The two leaders discussed continued U.S. support for bolstering Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure after renewed attacks from Russia.



In a read out about the meetings, the White House announced that on October 12, President Biden will host a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.



There, Biden and Zelenskyy will review progress on the consultations they had on Thursday, and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine.



